Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

