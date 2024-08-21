Zacks Research Weighs in on Schneider National, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Schneider National in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Schneider National Price Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Creative Planning raised its position in Schneider National by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Schneider National by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 312,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 188,920 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Schneider National by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.