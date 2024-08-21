ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0644 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $598,218.66 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00070105 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00038332 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

