Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.59. 1,225,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,217,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

A number of research firms have commented on ZETA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,560,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

