Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 3,650 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $199,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,857.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,208 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $169,510.72.

On Thursday, August 8th, Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 742,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,802. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 2.05. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,096,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 121,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,145,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 114,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 114,580 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

