ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a dividend payout ratio of -61.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to earn ($2.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -45.3%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. 8,116,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

