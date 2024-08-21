Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.110-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.0 million-$117.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.1 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.560-0.580 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.86.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $33,629.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $689,205.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $61,804.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

