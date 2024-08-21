Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.5-461.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.96 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.11-0.12 EPS.

Zuora stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,827,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,674. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Zuora has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.86.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $61,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $689,205.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $61,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $33,629.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

