Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.560-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.5 million-$461.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.6 million. Zuora also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS.

Zuora Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. 3,080,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,179. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Zuora has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZUO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $33,629.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,961. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Articles

