1,488 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.0 %

ANF traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $169.17. 299,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.38 and its 200-day moving average is $143.04. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

