1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 2,179.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.06. 663,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,193. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

