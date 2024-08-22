1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 107,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 94,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,692,000.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $29.23. 407,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,154. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

