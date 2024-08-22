1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 283 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $137,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,692. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.