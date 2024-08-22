1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Miller Industries worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 270.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

