1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,012,000 after buying an additional 257,233 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,948,000 after acquiring an additional 583,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,192 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.87. 369,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,813. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 69.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

