1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,073. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $317.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

