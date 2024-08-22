1,996 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Elser Financial Planning Inc

Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 812.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.21. 4,020,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.62.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
