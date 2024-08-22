26,990 Shares in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.96% of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,912. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $44.97.
iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.