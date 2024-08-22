26,990 Shares in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.96% of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,912. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

