4,181 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

VEEV traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.09. 92,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.49. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

