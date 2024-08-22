531 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Bought by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 60.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $101.38. The stock had a trading volume of 454,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,730. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $103.57.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other Cabot news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CBT. Mizuho raised their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

