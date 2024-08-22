5,776 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 764,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after buying an additional 743,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,411,435. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

