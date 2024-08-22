Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Trading Up 0.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $127.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Abbott Laboratories traded as high as $112.10 and last traded at $111.54. Approximately 557,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,970,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.39.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $783,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,701,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 231.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $194.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.