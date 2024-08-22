ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $17,165.36 and approximately $0.30 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010878 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,415.60 or 1.00064676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012970 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007557 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000017 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.