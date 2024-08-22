ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $16,951.55 and $0.30 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,667.26 or 0.99907173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012990 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000017 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

