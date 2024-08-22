Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.45

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.45 and traded as high as $11.00. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 2,129 shares changing hands.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

