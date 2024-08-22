Acumen Capital Analysts Give Enterprise Group (TSE:E) a C$2.00 Price Target

Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 price objective on Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.62 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

About Enterprise Group

E opened at C$1.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$82.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.