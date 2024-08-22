Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Edward Jones

Investment analysts at Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $157.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $255.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

