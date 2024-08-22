AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.6% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $343,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,018. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

