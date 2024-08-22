Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$2,755,000.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.20, for a total value of C$2,755,000.00.

Guy Gosselin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Guy Gosselin sold 3,279 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total value of C$308,226.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$112.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.14. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.547 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 136.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.14.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

