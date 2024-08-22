Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $13.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.18. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

About Aligos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,889,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 363,000 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.