Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $13.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.18. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
