Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Trading Up 4.2%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.85. 14,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 15,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.75) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 98,628 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 363,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

