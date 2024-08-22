Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.57.
Several analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.
In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 187,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
