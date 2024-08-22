Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 764,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,608,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $541.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,147 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 294,989 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

