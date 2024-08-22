Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after buying an additional 787,704 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,742,000 after buying an additional 628,889 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,131.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,410,000 after buying an additional 410,621 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,575,000 after buying an additional 314,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13,428.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 315,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after buying an additional 312,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VSS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.11. The company had a trading volume of 134,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,526. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $122.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.