Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 966,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 12.2% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $25,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,216 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,999,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,737,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,604 shares during the period.

DFIC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,503 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

