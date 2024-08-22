Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,742,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.92. The stock had a trading volume of 256,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,036. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $70.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1759 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

