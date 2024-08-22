Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.47.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$22.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.70. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$23.21.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.36061 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

