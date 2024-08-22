Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Amer Sports Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AS stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 360,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

