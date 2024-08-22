American National Bank Has $179,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

American National Bank cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.10. 4,016,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $120.21.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.