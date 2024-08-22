American National Bank Has $229,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

SBUX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,944,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,003,750. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.