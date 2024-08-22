American National Bank Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,837. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $268.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

