American National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 73,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 278,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,169. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

