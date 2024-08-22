American National Bank Makes New $36,000 Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.66. The company had a trading volume of 229,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $286.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.