American National Bank Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

American National Bank acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 966 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.0 %

DOX traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 412,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,090. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

