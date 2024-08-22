American National Bank Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,875,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,950,000 after buying an additional 1,641,911 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 707,352 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 699,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 34,755.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 575,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 573,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,462 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,962. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.