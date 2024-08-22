American National Bank Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

American National Bank grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,781,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,820,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 35,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,851. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

