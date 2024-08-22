American National Bank Takes $42,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL traded up $4.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $829.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,940. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.62 and a fifty-two week high of $854.66. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $787.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.38.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

