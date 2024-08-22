American National Bank Takes $53,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

American National Bank bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,526 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,728,000 after buying an additional 77,152 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after purchasing an additional 120,616 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 23.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after purchasing an additional 282,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $233.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,788. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $243.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.85.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. STERIS’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

