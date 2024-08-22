American National Bank Takes Position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

American National Bank purchased a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at $2,226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000.

Viking Stock Down 8.8 %

Viking stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,987. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.93. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $718.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

