Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Trading Up 0.3%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.
Americanas Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31.
Americanas Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.
